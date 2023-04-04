K-State Salina to kick off Easter with egg hunt and pancake feed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus is hosting a pancake feed and Purple Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8.

Kansas State University Salina announced the Purple Egg Hunt and pancake feed will begin at 8 a.m. with the pancake feed and the egg hunt will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Kansas State University Salina said the day begins with a pancake feed hosted by the K-State Flight Team. During the morning, a K-State bunny will be available for photos. The festivities continue with more than 2,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes for the hunt. The egg hunt will feature one golden egg with a special prize for each age category. There is no cost to participate. Participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.