K-State Salina to kick off Easter with egg hunt and pancake feed

Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus is hosting a pancake feed and...
Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus is hosting a pancake feed and Purple Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8.(WAFB)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus is hosting a pancake feed and Purple Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8.

Kansas State University Salina announced the Purple Egg Hunt and pancake feed will begin at 8 a.m. with the pancake feed and the egg hunt will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Kansas State University Salina said the day begins with a pancake feed hosted by the K-State Flight Team. During the morning, a K-State bunny will be available for photos. The festivities continue with more than 2,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes for the hunt. The egg hunt will feature one golden egg with a special prize for each age category. There is no cost to participate. Participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband
A 23-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a utility terrain vehicle crash near McFarland...
Woman, 23, killed in Sunday evening UTV crash in Wabaunsee County
Daisy Skilling
Abilene teen accused of distributing fentanyl that killed teenage girl

Latest News

FILE - Hundreds pour into Topeka Zoo’s Roar and Pour Wine Fest
First Peek: Collectors to see first views of pieces to be auctioned at Roar and Pour
Kansas State University’s Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering Won Min Park received a...
K-State chemical engineer receives career award
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Forensic test results to decide fate of two in LPD custody following shots fired
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Law enforcement present at USD 379 schools following bomb threat for Bitcoin