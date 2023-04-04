K-State chemical engineer receives career award

Kansas State University’s Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering Won Min Park received a...
Kansas State University’s Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering Won Min Park received a $550,000 National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development Program award, also known as a CAREER award.(Kansas State University)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering Won Min Park received a $550,000 National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development Program award, also known as a CAREER award.

Kansas State University announced The award is to develop a simple, modular and versatile technology to direct the folding and assembly of protein biomaterials using a molecular version of origami. The five-year project, “CAREER: Modular Protein Origami to Building Genetically Programmable Biomaterials,” will study the genetic programming of complex functionalities into the biomaterials created from this process and assess their capabilities in solving challenging and unique engineering problems.

“Protein origami is a method of creating shapes by folding and assembling engineered protein building blocks,” Park said. “This process focuses on doing a molecular version of origami at the nanometer scale, using the modular tools of biological molecules such as proteins.”

Kansas State University noted Park said the project also aims to produce educational activities that will train students in protein biomaterials engineering.

“The technology of modular protein origami will create next-generation tools for the advancements in biomanufacturing and health care,” he said. “Additionally, the educational plans will contribute to producing students with multidisciplinary mindsets at the interface of engineering, biology, and materials science.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband
A 23-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a utility terrain vehicle crash near McFarland...
Woman, 23, killed in Sunday evening UTV crash in Wabaunsee County
Daisy Skilling
Abilene teen accused of distributing fentanyl that killed teenage girl

Latest News

FILE - Hundreds pour into Topeka Zoo’s Roar and Pour Wine Fest
First Peek: Collectors to see first views of pieces to be auctioned at Roar and Pour
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Forensic test results to decide fate of two in LPD custody following shots fired
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Law enforcement present at USD 379 schools following bomb threat for Bitcoin