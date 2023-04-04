J&J proposes paying $8.9B to settle talcum powder lawsuits

FILE - A bottle of Johnson's baby powder is displayed on April 15, 2011, in San Francisco....
FILE - A bottle of Johnson's baby powder is displayed on April 15, 2011, in San Francisco. Johnson & Johnson is earmarking nearly $9 billion to cover allegations that its baby power containing talc caused cancer, more than quadrupling the amount that the company had previously set aside to pay for its potential liability. Under a proposal announced Tuesday, April 4, 2023, a J&J subsidiary will re-file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and seek court approval for a plan that would result in one of the largest product-liability settlements in U.S. history.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson is earmarking nearly $9 billion to cover allegations that its baby power containing talc caused cancer, more than quadrupling the amount that the company had previously set aside to pay for its potential liability.

Under a proposal announced Tuesday, a J&J subsidiary will re-file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and seek court approval for a plan that would result in one of the largest product-liability settlements in U.S. history.

The $8.9 billion that J&J would transfer to the subsidiary, LTL Management, would be payable over the next 25 years. The amount is up from the $2 billion that the New Brunswick, New Jersey, company set aside in October 2021.

The revised amount is being backed by more than 60,000 parties that have filed lawsuits alleging harm from J&J talcum powder, according to the company.

J&J isn’t admitting any wrongdoing as part of the proposed settlement, a point that company executive emphasized in a Tuesday statement that maintained the claims “are specious and lack scientific merit.”

But fighting the lawsuits in court would take decades and be expensive, said Erik Haas, J&J’s worldwide vice president of litigation.

The lawsuits filed against J&J had alleged its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

The claims contributed to drop in J&J’s sales of baby powder, prompting the company to stop selling its talc-based products in 2020. Last year, J&J announced plans to cease sales of the product worldwide.

J&J’s stock rose 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company’s announcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband
Daisy Skilling
Abilene teen accused of distributing fentanyl that killed teenage girl
A 23-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a utility terrain vehicle crash near McFarland...
Woman, 23, killed in Sunday evening UTV crash in Wabaunsee County

Latest News

People are going nuts over a squirrel that learned to ring a bell for a treat.
CUTE: Squirrel goes viral for learning how to ring a bell to get a treat
More bills are on their way to the governor’s desk after passing through the Kansas Legislature.
KS Legislature Wrap: Born alive bill, ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ sent to governor’s desk
Crews will move into the next phase of the Quincy St. Project and create a new street closure...
Crews to move into next phase of Quincy St. Project, new closure announced
Officials have warned that drivers will not be able to pass through two roundabouts north of...
Drivers warned two roundabouts north of Topeka to be temporarily impassable
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme