Investigators continue to search for cause of late-night Lawrence fire

Crews respond to a housefire in Lawrence on April 3, 2023.
Crews respond to a housefire in Lawrence on April 3, 2023.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Investigators continue to hunt for the cause of a late-night 2-story housefire in Lawrence.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that around 11 p.m. on Monday, April 3, crews were called to the 600 block of Mississippi St. with reports of a working housefire.

When officials arrived, they said they found flames coming from the 2-story home. No injuries were reported as a result and the fire was quickly brought under control.

Investigators said they continue to search for a cause of the fire and have not released a damage estimate.

