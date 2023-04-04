Investigators continue to search for cause of late-night Lawrence fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Investigators continue to hunt for the cause of a late-night 2-story housefire in Lawrence.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that around 11 p.m. on Monday, April 3, crews were called to the 600 block of Mississippi St. with reports of a working housefire.

When officials arrived, they said they found flames coming from the 2-story home. No injuries were reported as a result and the fire was quickly brought under control.

Investigators said they continue to search for a cause of the fire and have not released a damage estimate.

