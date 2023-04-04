Investigation underway after human remains found east of Newton

Site where human remains were found in eastern Harvey County
Site where human remains were found in eastern Harvey County(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains in a rural area east of Newton.

Harvey County reported deputies responding the scene a little before 5 p.m. Monday after a man reported finding the remains near a hedgerow near East First Street and North Rock Road.

Early the investigation, the identity of the remains and how the person died haven’t yet been determined.

