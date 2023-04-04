House fire breaks out in Overbrook

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A house fire broke out in Overbrook.

The fire took place in the 15000 block of S Shawnee Heights Road.

Overbrook Fire Department officials said that the occupants were not home, only animals. The status of the animals is unknown.

The Overbrook Fire Dept was assisted by the Osage County Fire District 1 Carbondale, Osage County Fire District 5 Lyndon, Osage County EMS, and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing story. More updates will be provided as they come.

