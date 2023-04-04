Gunfire in Oakland neighborhood cause for one man’s jail time
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after multiple rounds of gunfire were heard in the Oakland neighborhood over the weekend.
The Topeka Police Department says that just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, officials made an arrest in connection to a weekend shooting in the Oakland area.
Officials said around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to the 1000 block of NE Winfield Ave. with reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area. Property damage was reported but no injuries came as a result of the shooting.
During the investigation, TPD said the suspect was identified as Jessie L. Forgy, 39.
Early Tuesday morning, officials said they found Forgy checked into a local hotel where he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Aggravated assault
- Criminal discharge of a firearm - recklessly at an occupied dwelling
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Theft of a firearm
- Two counts of theft of a motor vehicle
- Possession of methamphetamine
The Shawnee Co. booking records also show Forgy was booked on multiple warrants as follows:
- Offender registration violation - failure to update
- Identity theft - defraud to receive benefits less than $100,000
- Two counts of forgery
- Three counts of theft
- Theft by deception
Forgy remains behind bars with no bond listed.
