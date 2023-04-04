Gunfire in Oakland neighborhood cause for one man’s jail time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after multiple rounds of gunfire were heard in the Oakland neighborhood over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department says that just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, officials made an arrest in connection to a weekend shooting in the Oakland area.

Officials said around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to the 1000 block of NE Winfield Ave. with reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area. Property damage was reported but no injuries came as a result of the shooting.

During the investigation, TPD said the suspect was identified as Jessie L. Forgy, 39.

Early Tuesday morning, officials said they found Forgy checked into a local hotel where he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated assault

Criminal discharge of a firearm - recklessly at an occupied dwelling

Criminal possession of a weapon

Theft of a firearm

Two counts of theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of methamphetamine

The Shawnee Co. booking records also show Forgy was booked on multiple warrants as follows:

Offender registration violation - failure to update

Identity theft - defraud to receive benefits less than $100,000

Two counts of forgery

Three counts of theft

Theft by deception

Forgy remains behind bars with no bond listed.

