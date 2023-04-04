Governor Kelly appoints district court position in 18th judicial district

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday, April 4, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed Chrystal Krier of Wichita to a judgeship position in the 18th judicial district.

The Office of the Governor announced the vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Kevin O’Connor.

“Chrystal has extensive criminal trial experience, having represented clients for over twenty years,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I am excited to see how she will continue to serve the community of Sedgwick County as a district court judge.”

The Office of the Governor said Krier currently serves as a Partner and Attorney for Cotton and Krier, LLC. She is active in the legal community with her current position on the Kansas Civil Service Board.

“I am honored and excited about continuing to serve the public in my new position as district court judge,” Krier said. “I will make every effort to ensure that every person who appears before me will be given a chance to be heard and I will treat everyone with fairness, respect and dignity.”

The Office of the Governor noted district court judges in the 18th Judicial District are elected and serve four-year terms. When a judge retires in the middle of a term, the governor appoints a new judge to finish the term.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.