Fork in the Road: Bun in the oven leads to buns in the oven at Forgotten Grain

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - When someone says they have a bun in the oven, not often do they mean literally, however, for one Auburn bakery that may not be too far off.

When all she wanted at 8 months pregnant was a cheese bagel, the birth of a local bakery started with a husband, wife and a cheese bagel recipe says Forgotten Grain co-owner Heather Williams.

“Welcome to The Forgotten Grain in lovely Auburn, Kansas. The first opening day was January 14th, 2022, and we started because I was pregnant during the pandemic,” Williams said. “I tell people this story all the time. And all I wanted at 8 months pregnant was a cheese bagel. That’s it... That’s all I wanted. So, my husband... I handed him a recipe and said ‘Hey, would you make me some bagels?’ and he made the most amazing cheese bagels and that’s how this bakery started.”

For breakfast, Williams said the bakery has a selection of both sweet and savory.

“So, you can go (the) cinnamon roll route, which is usually the route most people go and that’s okay. Cheese bagels is another route to go and I chop fresh jalapenos. So, I mean, you can go any which way for breakfast.”

Regular customer James Underberg said the jalapenos really made a difference for him.

“Oh, it’s gotta be bagels. With that jalapeno cream cheese. It used to be the cinnamon rolls, but when she started putting that jalapeno in that cheese. That done it,” Underberg said.

Williams also said the French Toast Casserole has also been described as Christmas morning.

“We are talking warming spices in addition to the cinnamon roll base already, you get your clove and some other spices in there that get you really warm in the morning, and it’s got a nice, caramelized cream cheese frosting over top,” she noted.

According to Williams, a warm breakfast makes for a cool lunch.

“For lunch, right now, we are doing things that are going to be kind of offered cool. So, like a cold chicken salad sandwich on a croissant. A bagel sandwich is always really nice,” she said. “So, it’s really kind of just whatever I feel like putting together that day. So, probably kolaches and bierocks, you know, some old school recipes here pretty soon.”

And the secret to Williams’ tasty treats - they are all made from scratch.

“It’s just a lot of fun because everything that we do here is the way your grandma would have done it. From scratch,” she said.

You can dine at the Forgotten Grain at 841, N. Washington St. in Auburn Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For daily menus, head to the Forgotten Grain Facebook page HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.