Forensic test results to decide fate of two in LPD custody following shots fired

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lawrence await the test results of forensic evidence to decide the fate of two men in police custody after shots were fired into a home in an early-morning incident.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, April 3, officials were called to the area of 23rd and Harper St. with reports of three males in ski masks who had been carrying firearms.

When officials arrived, they said they heard nearby gunfire.

A short time later, officials received another call, this time from a resident in the 2300 block of Anderson Rd. to report his house had been hit. Officials were able to locate a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man nearby who remain persons of interest in the incident.

LPD noted that no injuries were reported and as of 11:37 a.m. on Tuesday, no arrests have been made. However, investigators said they are preparing affidavits that will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office to consider possible charges as forensic testing of evidence is performed.

