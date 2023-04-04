First Peek: Collectors to see first views of pieces to be auctioned at Roar and Pour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Art collectors will get the first views of art to be auctioned at the Topeka Zoo’s upcoming Roar and Pour that was done by both local artists and zoo animals.

The Topeka Zoo says it will officially unveil artwork to be featured at its upcoming Roar and Pour Wine Fest on Friday, April 7, during the monthly First Friday celebration in NOTO.

Officials said the festivities will be held between 4 and 8 p.m. at Odins Lair, 921 N. Kansas Ave. The event will showcase a unique collection of art created through a collaboration between eight local artists and eight Topeka Zoo animals.

The Zoo noted that the unveiling will be the first time the completed art will be on view before it goes up for auction at Roar and Pour - presented by Kaw Valley - on April 29. A few local artists that were part of the collaboration will also be in attendance.

