First Peek: Collectors to see first views of pieces to be auctioned at Roar and Pour

FILE - Hundreds pour into Topeka Zoo’s Roar and Pour Wine Fest
FILE - Hundreds pour into Topeka Zoo’s Roar and Pour Wine Fest(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Art collectors will get the first views of art to be auctioned at the Topeka Zoo’s upcoming Roar and Pour that was done by both local artists and zoo animals.

The Topeka Zoo says it will officially unveil artwork to be featured at its upcoming Roar and Pour Wine Fest on Friday, April 7, during the monthly First Friday celebration in NOTO.

Officials said the festivities will be held between 4 and 8 p.m. at Odins Lair, 921 N. Kansas Ave. The event will showcase a unique collection of art created through a collaboration between eight local artists and eight Topeka Zoo animals.

The Zoo noted that the unveiling will be the first time the completed art will be on view before it goes up for auction at Roar and Pour - presented by Kaw Valley - on April 29. A few local artists that were part of the collaboration will also be in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband
A 23-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a utility terrain vehicle crash near McFarland...
Woman, 23, killed in Sunday evening UTV crash in Wabaunsee County
Daisy Skilling
Abilene teen accused of distributing fentanyl that killed teenage girl

Latest News

Natosha McKinley-Dodds
Passenger arrested for drug crimes after driver pulled over for missing mirror
FILE - Advocates gathered to call for legislative action on expanding the state’s KanCare...
As Kansas faith leaders mark Easter, they call on legislators to expand KanCare
Forgotten Grain cinnamon rolls
Fork in the Road: Bun in the oven leads to buns in the oven at Forgotten Grain
Kaylee
Officials search for missing runaway 11-year-old in Manhattan
FILE
Topekans prepare for day of drifting as two events set to grace Heartland Park