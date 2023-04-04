Crews respond to structure fire early Tuesday in central Topeka

Crews responded to a report of a structure fire early Tuesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Central...
Crews responded to a report of a structure fire early Tuesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Central Park Avenue in Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of a structure fire early Tuesday in central Topeka, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of S.W. Central Park Avenue.

Topeka Fire Department crews remained on the scene until around 4:45 a.m.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

