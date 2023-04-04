Crews to move into next phase of Quincy St. Project, new closure announced

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews will move into the next phase of the Quincy St. Project and create a new street closure in the Capital City.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Friday, April 7, EmCon will enter the next phase of the Quincy St. Project.

Crews indicated that current closures on 6th and Quincy between 6th and 7th St. will reopen while the intersection at 7th and Quincy will completely close.

Officials noted that the next phase is expected to last about a month.

