Crews from Dakotas arrive as firefighters continue to battle 2 weekend wildfires

Crews from the Dakotas will arrive in the Sunflower State as firefighters continue to battle two wildfires. Ctsy: Kansas Forest Service
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews from the Dakotas will arrive in the Sunflower State as firefighters continue to battle two wildfires that broke out over the weekend.

The Kansas Forest Service says that on Monday, April 3, crews were able to contain the Bronco Fire in Chautauqua Co. to about 70%. Crews worked to extinguish hot spots and used Tanker 804 to assist.

Crews have been battling the Bronco fire since Sunday.

KFS also indicated that crews performed burnout operations on the Mormon Ranch Fire - formally the Cedar Vale Fire - on Sunday night. The operation was successful and resources on Tuesday will again actively attempt to extinguish the blaze.

In preparation for Tuesday’s Extreme Fire Weather, KFS noted that state partners have ground and air resources prepositioned statewide. Additionally, crews from North and South Dakota will arrive in Kansas today to aid in any wildfires that ignite.

If fires do get started on Tuesday, KFS has urged residents to not delay calling for additional resources to help extinguish the blaze. In the past, it said conditions like this have grounded aviation resources.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband
A 23-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a utility terrain vehicle crash near McFarland...
Woman, 23, killed in Sunday evening UTV crash in Wabaunsee County
FILE
Supreme Court affirms KDOR jurisdiction to suspend Kansas driving privileges

Latest News

FILE - Rasmussen University's new Topeka campus will feature a state-of-the-art nursing skills...
Rasmussen University opens doors at new South Topeka location
Wild Horse Saloon
New owner hopes to make Wild Horse Saloon female-friendly, reopen doors
Wild Horse Saloon
New owner hopes to make Wild Horse Saloon female-friendly, reopen doors
Bronco Fire
Crews from Dakotas arrive as firefighters continue to battle 2 weekend wildfires
Topeka house fire
Crews respond to structure fire early Tuesday in central Topeka