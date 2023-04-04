Crews from Dakotas arrive as firefighters continue to battle 2 weekend wildfires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews from the Dakotas will arrive in the Sunflower State as firefighters continue to battle two wildfires that broke out over the weekend.

The Kansas Forest Service says that on Monday, April 3, crews were able to contain the Bronco Fire in Chautauqua Co. to about 70%. Crews worked to extinguish hot spots and used Tanker 804 to assist.

Crews have been battling the Bronco fire since Sunday.

KFS also indicated that crews performed burnout operations on the Mormon Ranch Fire - formally the Cedar Vale Fire - on Sunday night. The operation was successful and resources on Tuesday will again actively attempt to extinguish the blaze.

In preparation for Tuesday’s Extreme Fire Weather, KFS noted that state partners have ground and air resources prepositioned statewide. Additionally, crews from North and South Dakota will arrive in Kansas today to aid in any wildfires that ignite.

If fires do get started on Tuesday, KFS has urged residents to not delay calling for additional resources to help extinguish the blaze. In the past, it said conditions like this have grounded aviation resources.

