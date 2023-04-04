Couple accused of taking 2-year-old son from hospital after suspected overdose

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April...
Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April 4, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.(Hancock County jail)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WVUE/Gray News) - A missing boy has been found and his parents arrested for allegedly taking their 2-year-old from a hospital while he was being treated for a suspected cocaine overdose.

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel in Mississippi around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.

On Jan. 30, police say the couple’s 2-year-old son tested positive for having cocaine in his system at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

The child arrived via ambulance and was admitted to the ICU where he was intubated.

Detectives say Stechmann and Kritzman fled the hospital with the child on Feb. 2 after the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was granted emergency custody.

The couple is being held in the Hancock County Jail awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.

The child has since been taken in by the Department of Children and Family Services and sent to the hospital for a wellness check.

