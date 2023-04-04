Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football and music fans looking for their right to party have had their prayers answered.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has announced he will host his first-ever music festival — Kelce Jam.
Musical artists Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury, Rick Ross and Tech N9ne will headline the event set for 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28. It will take place at Azura Amphitheater near Bonner Springs, Kansas.
Tickets start at $49.99 and fans can register online now ahead of Friday’s ticket pre-sale. The pre-sale on April 7 will kick off at 10 a.m.
Kelce’s music festival will be held while the NFL Draft is in Kansas City and will include prominent barbecue restaurants like Joe’s Kansas City and Q39.
