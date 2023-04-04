Burglary investigation opened after Manhattan man’s wallet, medication stolen

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened a burglary investigation after a man’s wallet, security deposit card and medication were stolen.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, April 3, officials were called to the 300 block of N. 5th St. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said a 64-year-old man reported an unknown suspect had broken into his apartment and his social security deposit card, wallet with financial cards and medication were stolen.

RCPD also noted that a purchase was made on one of the victim’s financial cards for about $760. In total, the crime cost the man about $1,360.

If anyone has information about this crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

