After 10 years, Kansas’ own nationally beloved Fred the Preparedness Dog retires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a decade of service and the height of his nationwide fame, Fred the Preparedness Dog is set to enjoy his golden years in retirement.

On Tuesday, April 4, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it honored Fred the Preparedness Dog with a retirement celebration and dubbed him emeritus effective June 30.

In 2013, “Fred, a German shepherd, had just joined our family. It all started when he jumped into the bathtub,” Michael McNulty, emergency management director and handler, said. “My wife eagerly captured all his adorable dog moments with her camera. So, when Fred hopped into the tub to shelter during a weather warning, she quickly snapped a photo and sent it to me. I posted Fred’s photo on social media at work and added a caption: ‘Fred knows where to go in case of severe weather. You should too.’”

KDHE said Fred became the first dog to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on preparedness in the nation. During his 10 years of service, he participated in nearly 300 events, traveled more than 47,000 miles and had tens of thousands of interactions with children and families.

“Fred has been an asset to public health across Kansas, going above and beyond to spread the word about the importance of being prepared for all types of emergencies,” said KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek. “Fred has also lended comfort and support to the team at KDHE with regular visits to our offices.”

The Department noted that Fred’s actions also held a national platform. He presented at three national conferences, was featured in CDC and Federal Emergency Management Agency publications and was later named the Kansas Veterinary Medical Association Professional Pet of the Year.

At the ripe old age of 11, KDHE said Fred is excited to enjoy his golden years with his best friend, Michael, and the rest of his family. Although he will not take event requests, Fred will still enjoy the occasional community event and his paws will continue to be active on social media.

To follow Fred visit Facebook HERE, Twitter HERE or Instagram HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.