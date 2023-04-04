2 back behind Riley Co. bars following failure to appear in court for alleged crimes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men in Riley County are back behind bars following their failure to appear in court for alleged crimes committed in 2022 and 2021.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, April 3, officials arrested Ricky Dunklin, 28, of Manhattan, for failure to appear in court for alleged crimes that happened in December.

Officials said the arrest stemmed from a Dec. 11 report of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery after he allegedly strangled a 22-year-old woman he knew.

Dunklin remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

RCPD also noted that around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, officials arrested Desie Chatfield, 42, of Hutchinson, on his warrant for failure to appear for a May 2021 event.

Officials said Chatfield’s warrant stemmed from accusations of possession of marijuana with two or more prior convictions and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 22, 2021.

Chatfield also remains behind bars. His bond has been set at $8,000.

