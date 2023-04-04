2 back behind Riley Co. bars following failure to appear in court for alleged crimes

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men in Riley County are back behind bars following their failure to appear in court for alleged crimes committed in 2022 and 2021.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, April 3, officials arrested Ricky Dunklin, 28, of Manhattan, for failure to appear in court for alleged crimes that happened in December.

Officials said the arrest stemmed from a Dec. 11 report of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery after he allegedly strangled a 22-year-old woman he knew.

Dunklin remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

RCPD also noted that around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, officials arrested Desie Chatfield, 42, of Hutchinson, on his warrant for failure to appear for a May 2021 event.

Officials said Chatfield’s warrant stemmed from accusations of possession of marijuana with two or more prior convictions and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 22, 2021.

Chatfield also remains behind bars. His bond has been set at $8,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband
A 23-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a utility terrain vehicle crash near McFarland...
Woman, 23, killed in Sunday evening UTV crash in Wabaunsee County
Daisy Skilling
Abilene teen accused of distributing fentanyl that killed teenage girl

Latest News

Natosha McKinley-Dodds
Passenger arrested for drug crimes after driver pulled over for missing mirror
FILE - Advocates gathered to call for legislative action on expanding the state’s KanCare...
As Kansas faith leaders mark Easter, they call on legislators to expand KanCare
Forgotten Grain cinnamon rolls
Fork in the Road: Bun in the oven leads to buns in the oven at Forgotten Grain
Kaylee
Officials search for missing runaway 11-year-old in Manhattan
FILE
Topekans prepare for day of drifting as two events set to grace Heartland Park