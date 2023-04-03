Woman, 23, killed in Sunday evening UTV crash in Wabaunsee County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McFARLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:17 p.m. in the 31100 block of McFarland Road. The location was about a mile southwest of McFarland.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility terrain vehicle was eastbound on McFarland Road when it failed to negotiate a curve and entered the south ditch.

The vehicle overturned, and the passenger was ejected.

The patrol said the passenger, Ashley M. Seidl, 23, of Alma, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Seidl wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver, Lester R. Johnson, 26, of Alma, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Johnson wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

