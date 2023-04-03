What does the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library Foundation do? Glad you asked...

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can support the work of the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library through the Library Foundation’s Day of Giving.

The big day is Tuesday, April 4. TSCPL Library Foundation Executive Director Ashley Charest visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the foundation’s role in supporting TSCPL.

Charest said the TSCPL Library Foundation raises money that makes many library programs possible. Those programs include Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Alice C. Sabatini Gallery, Bookmobiles, Adventuremobiles and Claire’s Courtyard.

Library Giving Day was launched in 2019 as a nationwide event to encourage support of local libraries. This is the first year the TSCPL Library Foundation is taking part.

You can donate at foundation.tscpl.org.

