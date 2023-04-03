Weekend motorcycle crash in rural Pottawatomie Co. claims life of teen

BELVUE, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Louisville teen remains under investigation by officials in Pottawatomie Co.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office announced that just after 3:20 p.m. on Friday, March 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Gerard Rd. in rural Belvue with reports of a motorcycle accident.

When they arrived, officials said they found a motorcycle driven by Abbott Mumaw, 17, of Louisville, had been headed west on Gerard Rd. when Mumaw appeared to have lost control of the vehicle.

Officials said the collision that ensued took Mumaw’s life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Monday afternoon, the accident remains under investigation.

