Two hospitalized following 3-car pileup at rural Kansas railroad crossing

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a 3-car pileup at a rural railroad crossing in Franklin County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of K-68 with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Dodge Durango driven by Evan L. Macklin, 25, of Pomona, and a 2014 Hyundai Elantra driven by Cassie Hildebrandt, 33, of Pomona, were stopped at a train crossing facing east.

At the same time, KHP noted that a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Taisheona Y. Barber, 21, of Topeka, had been headed east on the highway and failed to stop at the crossing. She struck the rear of Macklin’s pickup which in turn struck the rear of Hildebrandt’s sedan.

Officials said Barber was taken to AdventHealth with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Macklin was also sent to AdventHealth with suspected minor injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt.

KHP also noted that Hildebrandt escaped the crash without injury.

