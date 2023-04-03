Two hospitalized following 3-car pileup at rural Kansas railroad crossing

FILE
FILE((Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a 3-car pileup at a rural railroad crossing in Franklin County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of K-68 with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Dodge Durango driven by Evan L. Macklin, 25, of Pomona, and a 2014 Hyundai Elantra driven by Cassie Hildebrandt, 33, of Pomona, were stopped at a train crossing facing east.

At the same time, KHP noted that a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Taisheona Y. Barber, 21, of Topeka, had been headed east on the highway and failed to stop at the crossing. She struck the rear of Macklin’s pickup which in turn struck the rear of Hildebrandt’s sedan.

Officials said Barber was taken to AdventHealth with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Macklin was also sent to AdventHealth with suspected minor injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt.

KHP also noted that Hildebrandt escaped the crash without injury.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband
FILE
Supreme Court affirms KDOR jurisdiction to suspend Kansas driving privileges
FILE - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after...
K-State’s Tang named Naismith Coach of the Year

Latest News

FILE
Driver hospitalized after semi-truck flips following collision with cows, pole
FILE
At least one teen hospitalized following attempt to outrun SW Kan. officials
A 23-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a utility terrain vehicle crash near McFarland...
Woman, 23, killed in Sunday evening UTV crash in Wabaunsee County
Slight chance for a shower/storm, better chance for storms Tuesday night
Active start to the week, stay weather aware