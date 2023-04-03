Topekans have new option for metal product and fitting needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those around the Capital City have a new option for their metal product and fitting needs.

Officials at Top City Metal Supply say the company is officially open for business following its grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting on Monday.

“Our metal professionals at Top City Metal Supply can help with product selection from our wide range of metal products, prepare your order for pick up or delivery, and provide many basic shop services, including custom sawing, shearing, plasma cutting, bending rolling, shaping, punching and more,” said Keith Williamson, manager of Top City Metal Supply. “We value and depend on our relationships and are excited to prove our commitment to provide superior customer service.”

The company said it is a full-service metal supply store open to customers looking for metal products to fit large and small needs. It provides ready inventory with a dependable metal shop and support services.

“Top City Metal Supply has the full support and resources of Ernest-Spencer to provide extensive product offerings, express metal shop services and efficient order turnaround times,” said Neal Spencer, owner of Top City Metal Supply and president of Ernest-Spencer. “We are committed to growing and investing in Topeka and Northeast Kansas.”

Top City Metal Supply can be found at 5600 SW Topeka Blvd.

