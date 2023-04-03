Topeka Police continue to investigate weekend shooting reports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in the Capital City are continuing to investigate multiple reports of gunshots heard in North Topeka over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, officials were called to the 1000 block of NE Winfield Ave. with multiple reports of gunshots heard in the area.

When officials arrived, they said the found property in the area had been damaged, however, no injuries were reported in connection.

TPD said as of Monday, officials continue to investigate the incident and no arrests have been made.

