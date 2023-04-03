Ted Ensley public memorial set for Garden House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A time and place has officially been set for the public memorial of the former Shawnee County Commissioner.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec announced today that a public memorial has been set for Theodore “Ted” Ensley on April 14 at the Garden House in Ted Ensley Gardens. Organized by Ensley’s family, the memorial is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ensley passed away last month.

Shawnee County Commissioner Aaron Mays and Ensley’s son Doug Ensley will make remarks at 11 a.m.

Ensley was hired 60 years ago as the first superintendent of Shawnee County Park + Recreation and served as a Shawnee County Commissioner and Kansas Secretary of Wildlife and Parks.

In 1984, the Shawnee County Parks + Recreation Department was awarded the “Outstanding Organization Award” by the National Association of County Parks and Recreation Organizations. Ensley received the Distinguished Fellow Award from the Kansas Recreation and Park Association that same year. In 2003, he was inducted into the KRPA Hall of Fame.

In 1992, Ensley retired as parks and recreation director and became Secretary of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism under then-Governor Joan Finney. From 1996-2012, he served four terms on the Shawnee County Commission.

He is among a select group of supporters whose names are on a Founder’s Wall in the gardens.

