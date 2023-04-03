Study says Topeka has cheapest pizza in U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study found that Topeka has the cheapest pizza in the country.

According to kiplinger.com., the average price for a regular cheese pizza in Topeka is $8.03, which is 30% cheaper than the national average.

When considering places to eat, one of the first things people think of is the price.

“Food costs have been outrageous this last year. We saw it earlier during Covid when wings went astronomical in prices and we had to adjust. Luckily we’ve been pretty careful on our food costs. We’ve got some great partnerships with some food vendors as well as some unique products that weren’t really affected by Covid,” said owner of Doughboyz Pizzeria, Trevor Burdett.

Burdett says operating a local restaurant allows him to stay competitive compared to other chains.

“When I look at our competitors, we don’t think of Dominos and Pizza Hut and places like that as a competitor cause we can’t really compete with them. But when you look at our pricing compared to some of the other local pizzerias here in town, we’re pretty comparable in price.”

Another factor in providing affordable food options is the quality of ingredients.

“We get our ingredients shipped, we make everything by hand here.. our sauces, dough, even our ranch,” said Jennifer Gribble, manager at Doughboyz.

Burdett also said owning a restaurant in the same city he grew up in makes it even more important to provide the best experience possible for his customers.

I actually grew up probably two blocks away from this building, from this location. So, this is kind of our home base and I’ve got a lot of ties to this neighborhood so when I had the chance, I wanted to put it up here just to kind of give back to the community.”

Employees say they enjoy working at Doughboys too.

“It’s been pretty great, we have an awesome work environment, everybody’s really nice, and it’s really just a great community,” said Isabella Carter, cashier at Doughboyz.

Doughboyz has locations in North Topeka and inside of West Ridge Mall.

