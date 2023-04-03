State of Kansas Holocaust Commemoration event set for April 18 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Holocaust remembrance program featuring a Topeka lawyer and local clergy is scheduled for later this month in Topeka.

The State of Kansas Holocaust Commemoration service will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 420 S.E. 6th Ave. in downtown Topeka.

The featured speaker will be Harold Youngentob, a Topeka lawyer who is a child of Holocaust survivors.

Youngentob’s presentation is titled “A Family’s Multi-Generational Journey of Holocaust Remembrance to Their Ancestral Home, Brest-Litovsk, Poland.”

Organizers of the Holocaust remembrance event said Youngentob’s family, including his mother, Irene, and her brother, Louis Pozez, traveled to Brest-Litovsk “to find, in part, some form of closure in response to the tremendous and tragic loss that they suffered at the hands of Nazis. "

Organizers said Irene Youngentob’s and Pozez’ parents and younger brother were brutally murdered after Nazis invaded their city at the start of World War II.

Irene Youngentob and Pozez “were only saved from a similar fate because their uncle, who was living in Topeka, obtained visas for them,” organizers said.

Pozez organized the trip so the family could learn about the fate and the faith of the Pozez family, organizers said.

In a video produced for the trip, Irene Youngentob and Pozez tell their story, which “reveals the world as it was during one of its darkest eras,” organizers said.

The Holocaust commemoration event is open to the public and to school audiences.

The program will be live-streamed on Midwest Center for Holocaust Education’s YouTube channel.

Those planning to attend are asked to register in advance by visiting www.mchekc.org/kansas-holocaust-commemoration/.

