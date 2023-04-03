Sheriff details how to report child abuse during Child Abuse Awareness Month

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriff has detailed how to report child abuse and has urged residents to do so year-round as Child Abuse Awareness Month highlights the issue.

With April dubbed National Child Abuse Awareness Month, Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says he wants to provide residents with the steps to take in the event child abuse or neglect needs to be reported by community members.

Sheriff Merchant noted that not all child abuse is physically violent. He said emotional abuse and neglect may not be as obvious as physical abuse, but can just as well do severe damage to a child’s wellbeing. The signs of emotional abuse are much harder to recognize as wounds are on the inside as opposed to the outside.

Statistically, Merchant said more than 90% of child victims are abused by someone they know or someone they are related to. By reporting these instances, he said help and counseling can enable a child to be able to deal with the effects and are less likely to become abusers themselves. This is why reports of such instances are crucial.

The Sheriff indicated that most children who are abused will not report it. Often, the abuser is a close family member or friend and the child feels threatened or pressured not to tell anyone. He said children need to be encouraged to tell a trusted relative or friend if someone makes them feel uncomfortable or acts inappropriately.

Merchant listed the following warning signs of abuse:

Unexplained or suspicious bruises, burns, fractures or marks

Explanations of injuries that make no sense

Disturbed sleep

Pain during urination or bowel movements

Unusual knowledge of body parts

Acting out sexually with toys or other children

Fear of certain people or places

Pain while walking or sitting

Malnourished

Unusual flinching when approached

Withdrawn, lack of energy or interest, poor school attendance or failing grades

The Sheriff said many professions are mandated reporters of suspected child abuse such as teachers, law enforcement, mental health professionals, medical professionals and more. However, he said it is the moral obligation of everyone to report suspected child abuse or neglect.

“We ask that instead of Child Abuse Awareness Month in Brown County, we all practice Daily Child Abuse Awareness,” Merchant said. “I am asking everyone in Brown County to become more aware and proactive when it comes to keeping our kids safe.”

Merchant noted the Protection Report Center where residents may report suspected child abuse anonymously at 1-800-922-5330. If there is an immediate concern for the child’s safety, he said the incident should be reported to local law enforcement immediately.

If anyone thinks they should report a suspected case of child abuse, Merchant said they should do so.

“Law enforcement would much rather investigate a case that does not meet the criteria of child abuse than to let an abused child continue to be victimized,” the Sheriff said.

Merchant indicated that all law enforcement agencies in the area take child abuse very seriously and will use extra precautions to keep children safe and protected. Any time the immediate safety of a child is called into question, Merchant said those that witness it should immediately dial 911.

“There’s no excuse for child abuse,” Sheriff Merchant concluded.

