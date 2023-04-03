Senior citizens read & play with Pine Ridge Prep students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The LULAC Senior Center brought generations together on Monday at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to have fun.

LULAC launched the ‘Read to Me, LULAC’ program back in February in partnership with the Pine Ridge Prep School to get kids and senior citizens to interact and build friendships. The program has LULAC members visit the school twice a month, read to the kids, share lunch, and get social.

On Monday, April 3, the kids and senior residents got the opportunity to, instead, have some fun in a different environment at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

“It is a win-win for everybody, and today we are at the discovery center, so we are not only going to have story time,” said Kathy Votaw, LULAC Senior Center’s executive director. “They are going to get a chance to play together. Some fun playtime in a different environment.”

According to executive director Kathy Votaw, what is so remarkable about this program is that the kids have a figure to look up to, and the senior citizens have someone to spend time with.

“A lot of our senior citizens don’t get to see their grandchildren very often because they are out of state or [what] other circumstances,” said Votaw. “A lot of these kids — I do not know if they have grandmas and grandpas or not, but they almost got foster ones with our people. So, it has been a fun program. LULAC seniors [really] look forward to going.”

