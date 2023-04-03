Sections of K-16 to close as crews replace pipes under roadway

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two sections of K-16 in Pottawatomie Co. are set to close as crews replace pipes under the roadway.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced that closures along Kansas Highway 16 in Pottawatomie Co. have been planned to start the week of April 3.

KDOT said it will close two parts of K-16 on April 4 and 5, weather allowing, while maintenance crews replace pipes under the roadway. Each closure will last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until work is completed. Drivers should be aware and plan for the following:

K-16 will be closed to through traffic just east of Blaine between Kansas Ave. and Marshall Rd. on Tuesday.

K-16 will be closed to through traffic about 2 miles east of Onaga between Straight Creek Rd. and Lincoln Rd. on Wednesday.

Officials noted that no detours will be provided, however, drivers will need to use other routes. They have also urged drivers to be alert and obey warning signs as they approach and drive through a highway work zone.

To stay up to date with construction projects on state roadways, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.