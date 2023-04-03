Report: Chiefs know their opponent in Germany

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The reigning Super Bowl Champions may know who they’ll play in Germany this upcoming season.

According to ESPN’s David Kaplan, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Chicago Bears.

No date and time has been officially announced. Kansas City would be the home team.

