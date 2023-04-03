Report: Chiefs know their opponent in Germany

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The reigning Super Bowl Champions may know who they’ll play in Germany this upcoming season.

According to ESPN’s David Kaplan, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Chicago Bears.

THIS JUST IN:



The Chicago Bears are expected to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany this upcoming season, per @thekapman. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 3, 2023

No date and time has been officially announced. Kansas City would be the home team.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.