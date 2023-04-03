Report: Chiefs know their opponent in Germany
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The reigning Super Bowl Champions may know who they’ll play in Germany this upcoming season.
According to ESPN’s David Kaplan, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Chicago Bears.
The Chicago Bears are expected to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany this upcoming season, per @thekapman.
No date and time has been officially announced. Kansas City would be the home team.
