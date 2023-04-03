Overland Park ranked as healthiest city in Kansas, among healthiest in America

FILE - A photo provided by the City of Overland Park, Kansas Government on Facebook.
FILE - A photo provided by the City of Overland Park, Kansas Government on Facebook.(City of Overland Park, Kansas Government)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has been ranked as the healthiest city in Kansas and among the healthiest cities in the nation.

With employer-provided healthcare plan costs expected to rise by about 5.6% in 2023, personal finance website WalletHub.com announced on Monday, April 3, that it released its report on 2023′s Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America.

To find which places were healthier than others, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 43 metrics. Data sets ranged from the cost of a medical visit to fruit and vegetable consumption to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.

Source: WalletHub

The report ranked Overland Park 32nd overall and first in Kansas with a total score of 52.82. It ranked 2nd for healthcare, 98th for food, 21st for fitness and 92nd for green space. It also had the third-highest percentage of physically active adults.

Kansas City ranked 119th overall with a total score of 41.98. It ranked 95th for healthcare, 114th for food, 128th for fitness and 96th for green space.

Lastly, Wichita ranked 158th overall with a total score of 36.72. It ranked 149th for healthcare, 165th for food, 77th for fitness and 164th for green space.

The report found the unhealthiest cities are:

  1. Brownsville, Texas
  2. Gulfport, Miss.
  3. Shreveport, La.
  4. Columbus, Ga.
  5. Augusta, Ga.

The report found the healthiest cities are:

  1. San Francisco, Cali.
  2. Seattle, Wash.
  3. Honolulu, Hi.
  4. San Diego, Cali.
  5. Salt Lake City, Utah

For more information or to see where other cities rank, click HERE.

