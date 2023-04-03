One arrested after weekend chase through Manhattan ends in trailer park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after he led officials on a chase through Manhattan and attempted to hide in a local trailer park.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, March 31, officials attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Walters Dr. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan for a traffic violation.

However, RCPD said the driver, later identified as Tyreek Toliver, 22, of Manhattan, attempted to speed off northbound on Tuttle Creek Blvd. He then turned into the trailer park in the 3000 block of Tuttle Creek where he left his car and started to run east through a neighborhood.

RCPD noted that Toliver was later located and arrested in the trailer park. He was arrested and booked into the Riley County Jail on fleeing by engaging in reckless driving, interference with law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Toliver no longer remains behind bars as his $8,000 bond has been posted.

