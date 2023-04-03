Oklahoma man jailed after fight with Manhattan bar staff, battery on officer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man spent the night in jail after he allegedly attempted to fight Manhattan bar staff as they removed him and smashed an arresting officer’s hand.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:51 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, officials observed a fight break out in front of Tate’s Bar in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville.

RCPD noted that bar staff had attempted to remove Keith Saniatan, 33, of Fort Sill, Okla., from the establishment.

Officials said they then attempted to place Saniatan under arrest, however, he actively resisted and smashed an officer’s hand against a metal door frame.

RCPD said Saniatan was eventually subdued and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on battery on law enforcement, disorderly conduct and interference with law enforcement.

Saniatan no longer remains behind bars as his $5,000 bond has been posted.

