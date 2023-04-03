Officials in search of stolen vehicle in Manhattan following weekend theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are in search of a car that was stolen from a man and woman in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, officials were called to the 700 block of Allen Rd. in Manhattan with a report of a theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 32-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man reported a 39-year-old man known to the woman had stolen a blue 2005 Chrysler Town and Country. They said the suspect had stolen the car while in the female’s possession, however, the male victim is listed as the owner. The woman’s purse containing $700 in cash was also in the vehicle.

RCPD indicated the crime cost the victims about $1,720. It did not release the name of the male suspect.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.