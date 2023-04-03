Officials give tips to keep residents safe in tornado aftermath

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following an outbreak of tornado-producing storms, officials have given tips to keep residents safe in the aftermath of such an event.

Following a regional outbreak of tornadoes over the weekend, the U.S. Consumer and Product Safety Commission said it is aware of the vast devastation caused by the storms. With another round of severe weather - including possible tornadoes - threatening the area this week, it has urged consumers to take steps to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

CPSC said residents who use a portable generator could be at risk of CO poisoning which can be fatal within minutes. Carbon monoxide is called the invisible killer as it is colorless and odorless. Those exposed become unconscious before they experience symptoms that include nausea, dizziness, or weakness and can lead to death.

The Commission indicated that an average of 85 Americans die each year from CO poisoning specifically from portable generators. A recent report found African Americans are at high risk as they account for 23% of generator-related CO deaths - nearly double the estimated 12% share of the population they hold.

In the case of a power outage, CPSC said residents should remember the following:

Never operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or shed. Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of lethal CO levels.

Operate portable generators outside only, at least 20 feet away from a home, and direct the exhaust away from homes or other buildings that someone could enter while keeping windows and other openings in its path closed. Do not operate on a porch or in a carport as they are too close to the home.

Check that portable generators have been properly maintained and read and follow the labels, instructions and warnings on the generator and in the owner’s manual.

Look for portable generators that have a CO shutoff safety feature, which is meant to shut the generator off when high levels of CO are present. These models may be advertised as certified to the latest safety standards and are estimated to reduce deaths by 87%.

The Commission also urged residents to check CO and smoke alarms:

Working smoke and CO alarms save lives. Install battery-operated alarms or alarms with battery backup on each level and outside separate sleeping areas at home. Interconnected alarms are best - when one sounds, they all sound.

Ensure smoke alarms are installed on every level and inside each bedroom at home.

Test CO and smoke alarms each month to ensure they are in working order and replace batteries if needed. Never ignore an alarm when it sounds and get outside immediately, then call 911.

The Commission warned dangers are also associated with portable heaters:

Keep all sides of the portable heater at least 3 feet from beds, clothes, curtains, papers, sofas and other items that can catch fire.

Always use a wall outlet, never a power strip and never run the heater’s cord under rugs or carpeting.

Make sure the heater is not near water and never touch it if you are wet.

Place the heater on a stable, level surface, located where it will not be knocked over.

Never leave a heater running that is unattended in a confined space to reduce hyperthermia hazards.

If the heater’s cord or plug is hot, disconnect the heater and contact an authorized repair person. If any part of the outlet is hot, contact a certified electrician.

Lastly, CPSC said danger also stems from charcoal, candles and gas leaks:

Never use charcoal indoors. Burning charcoal in an enclosed space can produce lethal levels of CO. Do not cook on a charcoal grill in a garage - even with the door open.

Use caution when burning candles. Use flashlights or battery-operated candles instead. If using candles, do not burn them on or near anything that can catch fire. Never leave burning candles unattended. Extinguish candles when leaving the room and before sleeping.

If you smell or hear gas leaking, leave the building immediately and contact local gas authorities from outside the home. Do not operate any electronics such as lights or phones before leaving.

The Commission urged residents to stay informed, be prepared and keep safe.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.