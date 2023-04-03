Oakland ATV chase ends with man’s arrest after drugs found

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were allegedly found in his possession after he attempted to outrun officials on an ATV.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, officials saw an ATV being illegally driven on a city street near NE Chester Ave. and NE Laurent St.

Officials said they attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Craig Chenoweth, 39, of Topeka, however, he attempted to speed off.

TPD said officers were able to eventually stop Chenoweth on his ATV and found he allegedly had illegal drugs in his possession as well as a warrant out for his arrest.

Officials said they then arrested Chenoweth. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Driving while license suspended

Interference with law enforcement

Possession of opiates

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Warrant

Chenoweth remains behind bars with no bond listed.

