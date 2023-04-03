Monday forecast: Cooler, isolated showers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern to begin the week will be the wide range in temperatures today, strong winds Tuesday leading to a fire danger concern and a risk for severe weather Tuesday evening.

Taking Action:

Today’s rain chance is very low and won’t amount to much for those that do get rain. Lightning is a risk though on any t-storms that do develop. Strong winds tomorrow will lead to a fire danger concern, outdoor burning to begin the week is not recommended but if you have to today make sure it’s put out completely so it doesn’t reignite on Tuesday. The risk for storms tomorrow (late afternoon/evening) is low but the storms that do develop could be severe so stay weather aware.

Despite rain chances to begin the week, there will be several areas that get little to no rain. These are not chances that are going to bring meaningful rainfall to the area so consider yourself lucky if you get more than 0.20″ of rain. While a few t-storms are possible today there’s also a chance nothing develops at all so we’ll continue to keep an eye on the radar. Lightning would be the only concern today however storms that develop late tomorrow afternoon/evening could be severe.

Normal High: 64/Normal Low: 40 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance for a shower/storm at anytime today however most spots will remain dry. Highs could range anywhere from mid-upper 50s north to low-mid 70s south with the best chance of getting sun down near I-35. Winds E/NE 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds NE/S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 80s (several areas may even get up in the mid-upper 80s). Winds S 15-30, gusts 45-50 mph.

While the risk for storms is low during the day it’ll be something to monitor….a better chance of storms will develop Tuesday night. Timing differences could lead to if there’s going to be severe weather or not and what the hazards would be. Right now hail would be the main threat however we’ll continue to monitor all threat including strong winds and a low risk for a tornado.

With a cold front pushing through late Tuesday night, highs will be stuck in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures in the 20s Thursday morning.

As temperatures warm back up Friday and Saturday, models do differ on if colder air starts to move in Sunday into early next week or if it remains warm. There’s also a slight chance of storms late Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Narrow window for storms to become severe in the late afternoon/evening hours. Hail is the primary threat however wind and a brief tornado can't be ruled out (SPC/WIBW)

