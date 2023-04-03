Manhattan man arrested after warrants for burglary, fight found

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after two warrants were found to be out for his arrest in connection to a separate burglary and fight.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, officials said they arrested Michael Lewis, 28, of Manhattan, in connection to a Riley Co. District Court warrant for attempted burglary, burglary and theft.

RCPD noted that the warrant stems from an Oct. 1 burglary of a vacant home in the 1300 block of Pierre St. It said a 100-gallon aquarium, Vizio television and other items were stolen.

Officials indicated the crime resulted in a $2,000 loss for the owners.

RCPD said Lewis was also arrested on a separate Riley Co. warrant for battery. This warrant stems from a Nov. 25 fight between Lewis and a 36-year-old man.

Lewis remains behind bars on a $4,000 bond.

