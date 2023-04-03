Local Manhattan golfer places at the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

12-year-old Charlie Haney of Manhattan
12-year-old Charlie Haney of Manhattan(wibw)
By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Local youth golfer Charlie Haney, from Manhattan, hit the green at The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Sunday.

On the eve of the Masters Tournament in Augusta, GA, Haney placed ninth in the boys 12-13 division, continuing to impress with his skills.

The finals took place at Augusta National Golf Club.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

