At least one teen hospitalized following attempt to outrun SW Kan. officials

LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one teen is in the hospital after he attempted to outrun law enforcement officials in Southwest Kansas over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, emergency crews were called to 600 S. Seward Ave. in SE Liberal after a teen had wrecked his car following a pursuit with law enforcement.

KHP said Luis A. Molina, 17, of Garden City, had attempted to speed away from a traffic stop with the Seward Co. Sheriff’s Office in a 2003 Toyota Solara. During the chase, he hit a legally parked, unoccupied 2009 GMC Canyon pickup truck, which disabled the car.

Officials noted that debris from both the Solara and the Canyon hit a legally parked, unoccupied 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe.

KHP said Molina was taken to Southwest Medical Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials indicated that two other minors were in the car with Molina at the time of the accident, however, their identities and details about injuries will not be released.

