Lawmakers show support, recognize Special Olympic Kansas athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State legislators met the many faces of Special Olympics Kansas on Monday as lawmakers recognized the athletes for their accomplishments.

Representatives from the Special Olympics visited senators on April 3 to raise awareness and promote Special Olympics Kansas while also thanking senators for their support in honor of “SOKS Legislative Hill Day.” While Special Olympic athletes were at the statehouse, lawmakers also acknowledged the athletes for their awards during the 2022 USA games.

About 96 athletes, coaches, and staff attended the 2022 USA games in Orlando, Florida, last June. The Kansas team earned 12 gold medals, 11 silver medals, 18 bronze medals, and 17 fourth-place ribbons.

The athletes competed in various sports events, including basketball, bocce, tennis, golf, volleyball, and more.

Athletic leaders with Special Olympics Kansas have served the organization as self-advocates for the program in order to educate others about the constant stigma of anyone with an I.D. (Intellectual Disability) faces while showing how high-impact and cost-effective Special Olympics programming in education, sports, and health can reduce discrimination.

“Special Olympics Kansas athletes and volunteer leaders continue to lead us in combatting the health and inclusion disparities faced by people with intellectual disabilities,” states Special Olympics Kansas president and CEO John Lair. “We are extremely thankful [to] the state legislature for the opportunity to showcase the amazing athletes that attended the 2022 USA Games and provide some information on our programming and its impact across the state.”

Ally Speers, marketing and communications manager for Special Olympics Kansas, wanted to emphasize that the program welcomes anyone to join.

“Special Olympics is so important because it just provides the opportunity to be inclusive,” said Speers. “It does not matter your size, race, [or] gender. You are welcome to join. We want [the] participation, and we just welcome everyone. We just want the inclusion.”

Legislators will also enjoy dinner at the annual Kansas Legislature Shrimp Peel for Special Olympics on Monday evening, where they can also learn more about SOKS.

”Our message is just ‘hey, we are here. We appreciate your support. We are not going anywhere. We appreciate your support in the future. Here are some names and faces associated with our program, some of our athlete leaders, our staff, just to help raise awareness.’ You can never have too much awareness about Special Olympics Kansas.”

