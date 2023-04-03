Lance Leipold continues to beef up staff with familiar face

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After the addition of Bill Snyder’s son, head coach Lance Leipold is bringing in a former NFL coach.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Jayhawks have hired Joe Dailey to be KU’s new offensive analyst.

Sources: Kansas had hired former Carolina Panthers receiver coach Joe Dailey as the school’s new offensive analyst. Dailey coached at Boston College, New Mexico and Liberty. He also was Kansas’ recruiting coordinator in 2010. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 3, 2023

Dailey makes his return to Lawrence after being a recruiting coordinator in 2010. Dailey coached at Boston College, New Mexico and Liberty and was a former receivers coach for the Carolina Panthers.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.