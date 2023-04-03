Lance Leipold continues to beef up staff with familiar face

This is a 2022 photo of Joe Dailey of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of Wednesday, May 25, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After the addition of Bill Snyder’s son, head coach Lance Leipold is bringing in a former NFL coach.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Jayhawks have hired Joe Dailey to be KU’s new offensive analyst.

Dailey makes his return to Lawrence after being a recruiting coordinator in 2010. Dailey coached at Boston College, New Mexico and Liberty and was a former receivers coach for the Carolina Panthers.

