KS Legislature Wrap: Lawmakers send Gov. bill dropping prosecutorial limitations for child sex abuse

Kansas State House
Kansas State House(MGN)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers have sent a bill to the governor eliminating the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse.

The Kansas House Monday voted to accept amendments made by the Senate to House Bill 2127. The bill permits childhood sexual abuse to be prosecuted at any time.

A push for the change accelerated after a KBI report on abuse within the Kansas clergy, which identified nearly 200 clergy members suspected of such crimes. But, most of those cases had happened too long ago to pursue.

The bill now goes to Gov. Laura Kelly.

House Bill 2016, legislation intended to limit litigation under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and House Bill 2323, a property transfer policy for Johnson Co., will also head to the governor.

The House also moved to further discuss multiple school-related bills with their Senate counterparts.

House Bill 2236, commonly known as the ‘Parent’s Rights’ bill, House Bill 2138, which bundles overnight accommodation policies with the ability to petition school closures, and the State Education budget proposal in Senate Bill 113 will all be reviewed in a joint conference between the chambers.

Senate Bill 83, the other education budget proposal, will be the subject of another meeting set for Tuesday morning.

