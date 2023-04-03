The Kansas Horse Mafia Hosts Meet and Greet Ahead Racing Season

The Kansas Horse Mafia Hosts Meet and Greet Ahead Racing Season
By Alex Carter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Horse Mafia is taking horse lovers back in time to the Wild Wild West with Extreme Cowboy Racing.
The group gathered at R Bar B in North Topeka to celebrate the upcoming season and expand its membership.

Cowboys and cowgirls a part of the horse racing community are gearing up for a fast approaching season. Russ Brown, the co-founder of the Kansas Horse Mafia, said, Extreme Cowboy Racing is not like the average Barrel Racing.

“The concept is things you would encounter if you were riding pastures and looking for cows. You might have to go through the brush or cross a creek, so it’s a lot of natural obstacles,” said Brown.

According to Brown, racers are judged on multiple elements, such as horsemanship, safety, and speed. “Say a cow is getting away and you need to get there, how am I going to get through this rapidly and safely?”

The Kansas Horse Mafia is providing a place for horse lovers of any age and level of experience to pursue their passion of riding horses through their membership program. For new comers, like Chrissy Cantrell, joining the horse mafia family provides training, discounted entry fees, and a tight-knit community.

“I was looking for something to do with my daughter. We have horses and wanted something a little more laid back than a big time competition, and this seemed like a lot of family fun,” said Cantrell. “Because this is our very first year doing it, we get to come in at a Novice level or an Intermediate level. We don’t have to compete against people who have been doing it for four, five, six years, so for us that feels a little more laid back. So it can get very competitive but we’re not there yet.”

According to Brown, the group already secured over 50 members for the upcoming season.

“I tell people it’s no different than softball, baseball, or anything else. We’re a wide open book and just kind of a fun-lovin’ bunch of people. We get together and have a good time and ride our horses,” said Brown.

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Kansas Horse Mafia Facebook page.

