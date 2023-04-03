Kansas announces 2023 Ring of Honor

Former KU stars Tony Sands (left) and Nick Reid (right) are inductees in 2023 Ring of Honor
Former KU stars Tony Sands (left) and Nick Reid (right) are inductees in 2023 Ring of Honor(Kansas Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two legends of KU football are being honored in the highest regard.

Former Running back Tony Sands (1998-01) and former Linebacker Nick Reid (2002-05) will become the 24th and 25th members of Kansas’ Ring of Honor.

According to Kansas Athletics, Sands racked up 3,788 rushing yards on 778 attempts and 28 touchdowns throughout his Jayhawk career, which all stood as school records upon his departure. In his final game in a KU uniform, Sands set the FBS record for rushing attempts (58) and rushing yards (396) in a 53-29 victory over Missouri on November 23, 1991, which still stands as KU’s single game rushing record.

Sands was named the 1991 Big Eight Offensive Player of the Year and was named Third Team All-America by the Associated Press.

Sands currently ranks second in school history in career rushing yards and rushing attempts. And, he rushed for 100+ yards 17 times, which is the most in school history.

As for Reid, he played in 48 games for the Jayhawks, 40 of them were starts. Reid totaled 416 tackles which ranks second in school history, while his 40.0 tackles-for-loss ranks fourth.

In 2005, Reid became the first Jayhawk to be named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He is still the only KU player to ever receive the award. Reid was also named Third Team All-America by the Associated Press.

Reid was a three-time All-Big 12 selection over his career, leading the Jayhawks in tackles in three consecutive seasons (2003-05). On top of that, Reid finished his KU career with 14.0 sacks, three interceptions and six forced fumbles.

Kansas Athletics says Reid was a part of two bowl teams at Kansas, including the 2005 Fort Worth Bowl Champions and the 2003 Mazda Tangerine Bowl.

Sands and Reid will be inducted on Oct. 7 at home against UCF.

