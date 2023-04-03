K-State’s Roberto Pena’s hot hitting earns him some awards

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pena tore the cover off the baseball with some absurd numbers.

Pena finished the week of Mar. 27 through Apr 2nd with four homeruns, 14 RBI and 8-of-14 from the plate, or a .571 batting average. That earned him the Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week and Big 12 Player of the Week. Pena posted a monstrous state line of a 2.208 OPS, with a 1.571 slugging percentage and .636 on-base percentage.

Pena ranks third in the Big 12 in homeruns (8) and third in RBI (37).

Pena is the first Wildcat to earn the league’s weekly honors this season and the first since Dylan Phillips in April 2022.

