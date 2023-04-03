K-State’s Keady named to Hall of Fame

Gene Keady will be enshrined into the Naismith Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., on Saturday,...
Gene Keady will be enshrined into the Naismith Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., on Saturday, August 12, at the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame and MassMutual Center.(K-State Athletics)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Larned, Kan. native was announced as part of the 2023 Naismith class.

Kansas State alumnus Gene Keady was announced part of the Class of 2023 of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Keady transferred to K-State in 1956 after two years at Garden City Community College, where he was a four-sport athlete and an All-American football player. He lettered in football, baseball, and track and field during his two-year playing career (1956-58) at K-State. He would be selected in the 19th round of the 1958 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers but never played professionally.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from K-State in biological sciences and physical education in 1958 before earning a master’s degree in 1965.

Keady was joined in the class by NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, all-time winningest NBA head coach Gregg Popovich, 6-time WNBA All-Star, and current Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, fellow coaching legends Gene Bess, Gary Blair, David Hixon, and Jim Valvano as well as members of the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team.

The Class of 2023 will be enshrined in the Naismith Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame and MassMutual Center.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband
FILE
Supreme Court affirms KDOR jurisdiction to suspend Kansas driving privileges
A 23-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a utility terrain vehicle crash near McFarland...
Woman, 23, killed in Sunday evening UTV crash in Wabaunsee County

Latest News

Kansas plans to retire forward Jalen Wilson's #10 at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas’ Jalen Wilson jersey number to be retired
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
Report: Chiefs know their opponent in Germany
This is a 2022 photo of Joe Dailey of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Lance Leipold continues to beef up staff with familiar face
Kansas State's Roberto Pena during an NCAA baseball game on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in...
K-State’s Roberto Pena’s hot hitting earns him some awards