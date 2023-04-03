K-State’s Keady named to Hall of Fame

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Larned, Kan. native was announced as part of the 2023 Naismith class.

Kansas State alumnus Gene Keady was announced part of the Class of 2023 of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Keady transferred to K-State in 1956 after two years at Garden City Community College, where he was a four-sport athlete and an All-American football player. He lettered in football, baseball, and track and field during his two-year playing career (1956-58) at K-State. He would be selected in the 19th round of the 1958 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers but never played professionally.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from K-State in biological sciences and physical education in 1958 before earning a master’s degree in 1965.

Keady was joined in the class by NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, all-time winningest NBA head coach Gregg Popovich, 6-time WNBA All-Star, and current Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, fellow coaching legends Gene Bess, Gary Blair, David Hixon, and Jim Valvano as well as members of the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team.

The Class of 2023 will be enshrined in the Naismith Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame and MassMutual Center.

