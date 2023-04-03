Gov. claims reduction on food sales tax saved Kansans $4.9 million in March

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Governor, Kansans saved $4.9 million in March partly due to a reduction in the state’s sales tax on food.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, April 3, that tax collections for the month of March totaled $758.3 million. This is about $64.9 million - 9.4% - more than the monthly estimate.

“Time and again, we have exceeded our estimated tax collections, providing further proof that we can responsibly axe taxes on groceries, retirement, and property for Kansans,” Gov. Kelly said.

Kelly indicated that individual income tax collections totaled $314.6 million, which is $438,000 less than estimated. However, the total is still about $16.4 million - 5.5% - more than what was collected in March 2022.

The Governor also noted that corporate income tax collections totaled $102.6 million, which is $75.6 million - 279.9% - more than what was estimated. The total was also $74.9 million - 271.1% - more than what was collected in the same month of the previous year.

Kelly said combined sales and compensating use tax receipts totaled about $275.4 million, which is $422,000 more than estimated. The total is also about $4.9 million - 1.7% - less than what was collected in the previous year. She said the year-over-year receipts for March from these sources are due in part to a reduction in the state sales tax on food and food ingredients.

The Governor said the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group - made up of the Kansas Department of Revenue, Division of Budget, Legislative Research Department and economists from the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Wichita State University will meet on April 20. The group will review the fall estimate and make necessary changes.

To view the full March 2023 spreadsheet, click HERE.

